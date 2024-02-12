Bacolod JOs receive pay hike

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said that job order workers of the city received a salary increase effective January this year.

From P9,900 per month, they will now receive P10,580.

Benitez said all 4,000 JOs of the city are expected to be paid this week, though some have already received their January pay.

Friday was a special non-working holiday because of the Chinese New Year celebration.

The salary adjustment is based on the recent wage order for Western Visayas workers.

Benitez also said that most of the JOs are already getting their salaries through Automated Teller Machine (ATM).*