Bacolod kicks off 5th rum festival

THE City Government of Bacolod officially kicked off the fifth Rum Festival at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) lobby on Thursday evening, August 28, 2025.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella and the members of the City Council along with the officials of Tanduay led the opening of the festival with the theme “Natatagong Galing."

"This festival brings together our culture, our pride, and our world-class rum. In just five years, it has grown into a much-anticipated tradition with highlights that we all look forward to the colorful parade, the vibrant street dance competition, the exciting motorcade of Tanduay brand ambassadors, and of course, the music festivals that fill Bacolod with vibrance and life," Gasataya said.

He said this year’s festival includes a Rum Education initiative, featuring a Rum Master Class and rum-infused cuisine.

“Here, we not only enjoy the finest rum, but we also learn more about the craft behind it a showcase of Bacolod’s creativity and culinary artistry,” he added.

The mayor also acknowledged Tanduay's ongoing partnership and its deep roots in Bacolod’s sugar industry, while also paying tribute to the local farmers and workers.

“Their hard work continues to fuel both our local identity and global recognition,” Gasataya said.

Gasataya also drew parallels between Bacolod’s Rum Festival and other renowned international celebrations like Quezon’s Lambanog Festival and Germany’s Oktoberfest, stating, “Bacolod is rightfully proud to carry this honor.”

The festival, which runs until August 30, features parades, street dance competitions, culinary pairings, and concerts headlined by top local acts.

A food park is also available at the Bacolod City Government Center grounds.

“As we officially open the 5th Tanduay Bacolod Rum Festival, I invite all of you to join us in learning and enjoying the festivity, flavor, music, and community,” Gasataya said.

For his part, TDI National Marketing Manager Albert Jucutan also expressed enthusiasm for the festival's growth.

“We’re very excited every year, and we’re trying to make it bigger and bigger each time," Jucutan said.

He said they are also thankful to the city government for its continued support for the festival.

“We expect a lot of people to come over for this prestigious event, and we’re confident they’ll enjoy the experience,” he added.

This year’s festivities include culinary and bartending competitions, as well as a street dancing showdown on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Bacolod City Government Center, featuring eight barangays.

A grand concert on August 30, 2025, will feature performances by Mayonnaise, Zack Tabudlo, Amiel Sol, and Robledo Timido, along with Tanduay ambassadors Derek Ramsay and Julia Barretto. (MAP)