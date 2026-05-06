Bacolod launches 'Elevate Aida' program for women

THE Bacolod City Government has launched the “Elevate Aida” program to strengthen local economic empowerment by training 20 women in high-demand digital skills at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on May 4, 2026.

The program, in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, is part of Mayor Greg Gasataya’s Pag-eskwela to Pagtrabaho (P2P) initiative.

The program targets students, job-seekers, and single mothers from various barangays.

Gasataya said participants will undergo free training in virtual assistance (VA), artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and data annotation.

He said it is a 20-day course and it includes four-hour daily sessions. Each participant will receive a P5,000 stipend during the training.

Upon completion, the mayor noted that the Aboitiz Foundation will facilitate job placement to ensure a smooth transition from training to employment.

Gasataya said the program’s success will be measured by how many graduates secure stable livelihoods.

“Through this strategic partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, we are equipping women in Bacolod with highly sought-after virtual assistant skills. Our administration remains committed to creating sustainable employment opportunities and improving the financial well-being of every Bacolodnon,” he said.

The initiative also aims to build economic resilience and empower marginalized sectors by providing comprehensive support—from education to employment—under the P2P program.

Amy Vergara, a single mother from Villamonte, said it is her first time joining such a training and expressed hope of securing a job afterward.

“I hope Mayor Greg can help others too, especially single mothers like me. I have two children who need to go to school. This P2P program is a big help for me in finding a job after the training,” she said. (MAP)