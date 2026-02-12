Bacolod launches HIV/Aids online platform services

THE City Government of Bacolod has launched the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids) Online Platform Services alongside the School-Based Educational Campaign in the city.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the program aims to raise awareness and strengthen access to health services for Bacolodnons living with HIV/Aids.

"Once fully operational, our online platform will provide Bacolodnons with convenient access to city health services such as medical assistance, free testing, and counseling, with assurance of full confidentiality—all just a tap away on a smartphone," he said.

He added that since July 2025, the city has actively carried out HIV/Aids awareness programs in public high schools, private schools, and various private companies, ensuring that accurate information reaches every corner of the community.

The mayor noted that Bacolod City had recorded 1,312 HIV cases as of late 2025, placing it 22nd among more than 140 local government units (LGUs) nationwide.

He said that behind these numbers are real people—sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, friends, and loved ones—who have been struggling in silence.

"If you are living with HIV/Aids, know that you have an entire city that supports you. Let's break the stigma and spread kindness and compassion," he added. (MAP)