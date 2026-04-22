Bacolod launches hotline for water supply concerns

THE Bacolod City Government has launched a dedicated hotline for consumers to report water supply-related concerns and help authorities monitor supply condition within their barangays.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said they established a hotline following a coordination meeting with key city departments and representatives from PrimeWater-Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) at the Bacolod City Government Center on April 21, 2026.

He said residents may contact the city’s water concern hotline at 0930 047 8289, adding that concerns regarding low to no water supply reported through the hotline will be forwarded to the utility firm for immediate action.

Gasataya, along with House Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, earlier urged the PrimeWater-Baciwa to take immediate action to ensure that the city’s water depletion will not reach crisis levels.

PrimeWater-Baciwa records showed that water production has reached 89 million liters per day (MLD) as of April 21.

Gasataya also directed the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to prepare water tanks and deploy water trucks to augment rationing efforts in areas with limited or no access to water.

Following a previous coordination meeting, the water utility firm implemented measures that increased its current production by 4 MLD.

The firm also plans to boost output by an additional 3 to 4 MLD this week, with the goal of surpassing 90 MLD and reducing water shortages.

PrimeWater also vowed to further increase actual water production and prioritize areas with no supply, including Barangays Tangub and Cabug, and assured the City Government that 16 additional storage tanks have been reserved for installation in areas requiring augmentation.

Benitez earlier said it is the responsibility of water service provider to guarantee uninterrupted access to water, especially for Bacolodnons who consistently pay for these essential services.

“Whatever contingencies and strategies that must be employed should be employed now,” he said.

The lawmaker also called on residents to practice responsible water usage and conservation to help mitigate the worsening shortage. (MAP)