Bacolod launches house-to-house anti-rabies campaign

THE Bacolod City Government has launched a house-to-house pet vaccination program to bolster its anti-rabies campaign.

Mayor Greg Gasataya tasked the City Veterinarian's Office (CVO) to lead the campaign, which aims to make the city rabies-free, amid an increase in reported cases.

Gasataya said the program aligns with the local government’s service commitments.

“This is part of the program that has been implemented by the city vet, which is part of our commitment to further improve the services offered by the city government,” he said.

Dr. Janine Sarthou, assistant city veterinarian, said the effort combines mass vaccination with enhanced education for pet owners to promote responsibility and maximize coverage.

“We are doing this to eradicate, and achieve a rabies free city. This is also an opportunity for us to educate every pet owner,” she said.

CVO records showed that in 2025, at least 80,000 dogs were vaccinated in Bacolod City.

Sarthou said this year, the target has been expanded to at least 100,000 dogs under the updated prevention strategy.

She said the vaccinations are free for Bacolod residents, adding that teams are deployed to different barangays, conducting household visits according to a set schedule, with completion tentatively targeted for July to August.

Sarthou said the City Government has allocated P6 million for the program, which covers free anti-rabies shots, as well as a free spay and neuter (kapon) initiative. (MAP)