Bacolod launches ‘Serbisyo para sa Kababaihan’ one-stop-shop

THE Bacolod City Government launched “Serbisyo para sa Kababaihan – Bukas para sa Lahat” One-Stop Shop at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) lobby on March 16, 2026.

The event was part of the month-long celebration of National Women’s Month led by Gender and Development Council (GDC) that will bring the government services closer to women and families, providing health, wellness, and other essential programs in a single venue.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, GDC vice chairperson, highlighted the importance of self-care and respect.

"Respect for us as women must prevail. Today, we give importance to our own health and wellness as women because we cannot accomplish our responsibilities if our health is not well," Flor said.

She said the One-Stop Shop is part of Bacolod City’s ongoing celebration of National Women’s Month, following last Friday’s “Lead Like the Babaylans, Filipinas” program, and will culminate with the “ZumBabayi” event on March 27, celebrating the strength, unity, and empowerment of women in the city.

One-Stop Shop services include Women’s Health and Wellness Check (bone check, hemoglobin test), blood sugar testing, mental health counseling, nutrition counseling, family planning consultation, general check-up, dental check-up via a mobile dental bus, and HIV/STD and tuberculosis screening at the CHO Satellite Office.

It also include the City Health Office – health services DSSD – Solo Parent Assistance PSA – National ID applications, birth certificates Comelec – voter registration concerns PAO – notarization and free legal advice by Atty. Franz Marie Villanueva-Sedel and Hera Aiza Marie Barona BCPO – National Police Clearance System (NPCS) WCPD-PNP – women and children protection services Pag-Ibig Fund – general inquiries and updating of records Dietitian Association of the Philippines – Negros Occidental Chapter The activity was supported by partner organizations: LBB Pediatrica–Unilab, Unilab Inc., Taisho Pharmaceuticals, InterMed Marketing Philippines, Reckitt, and Negros Longlife (Yakult) Corporation.

For her part, Richelle Verdeprado- Mangga, Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head, also emphasized inclusivity, women empowerment and gender equality.

She said this activity is for Women’s Month, but the services are open for all.

“We include everyone because we believe that true development, women’s empowerment, and gender equality can only be achieved if we all participate together. It cannot be only women asserting our rights. We are not asking for new rights, but we are asserting the rights that already belong to us,” she added.

Christine Mirano, information officer of PhilHealth-Bacolod, also discussed the agency’s programs under the Universal Health Care Law, highlighting opportunities for financial protection and healthcare access. (MAP)