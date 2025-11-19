Bacolod launches Teen Summit to address teen pregnancy cases

THE City Government of Bacolod launched the first-ever Teen Summit at Ayala Malls Capitol Central Tuesday, November 18, 2025, to address adolescent health and well-being following alarming cases of teen pregnancy in the city.

The event was led by the City Nutrition Committee–Urban Basic Services Division (UBSD), headed by Lora Clarin, in partnership with Gawad Kalinga, and attended by at least 200 youth leaders, students, health advocates, and partner organizations to intensify Bacolod’s campaign for Zero Teenage Pregnancy.

Also present were Councilors Celia Flor, Em Ang, Danna Marie Barzo; Department of Social Services and Development Head Richelle Verdeprado; and Boys and Girls Week Mayor Humphrey Miles Bayot.

Mayor Greg Gasataya reiterated the urgent need to address adolescent health following alarming cases of teen pregnancy in the city, including a documented case involving a 12-year-old this year.

“We do believe this is very timely, this is very necessary, and these are urgent concerns that we have to look into. The city government is supporting all these endeavors 100 percent,” Gasataya said.

Records from the City Population Office revealed that out of 200 documented cases of teen pregnancy, five involved minors aged 10 to 14. The youngest is a 10-year-old girl from Barangay 7.

Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on women, gender, family, and childcare, said there is a need for more realistic and practical educational programs to counter teenage pregnancies, including repeated cases.

“We have to start from education and awareness campaigns in schools, and even among out-of-school youth, to help them understand and raise their consciousness about their responsibilities and rights so they can make informed decisions in handling their reproductive health and sexuality,” Flor said.

“Your voice and your actions count. I urge you to carry the lessons of today’s summit. Let us build a safer, healthier, and more vibrant Bacolod City,” Ang said.

The summit brought together a diverse group of participants, including Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons, college and high school students, out-of-school youth, members of the Local Youth Development Council, 4Ps beneficiaries, and students from the 2025 Rotary Boys and Girls Week Program—representing a broad and inclusive sector of Bacolod’s adolescent community.

Various government agencies and partner organizations also showcased programs and services promoting adolescent health, youth empowerment, and responsible decision-making.

These include the SK Federation’s youth development programs; DSSD Bacolod’s social welfare services; Negrosanon Young Leaders Summit (NYLS) initiatives; City Health Office psychological education sessions; DOH–NIR Adolescent Health and Development Program; Bacolod Population and Development Office information drive; City Mayor’s Office HIV-AIDS campaign with free HIV screening; Nutritionist-Dietitians Association of the Philippines–Negros Occidental; National Nutrition Council Region VI’s “Nutrition for Teens” campaign; and the CNC–UBS Division’s nutrition IECs and giveaways.

Gawad Kalinga, represented by Mark Lawrence Cruz, also expressed gratitude for the city’s strengthened initiatives against teen pregnancy.

“Bacolod is one of our most active partners. The key here is you, the youth. This is our first nationwide activity specifically addressing teenage pregnancy,” Cruz said.

Gasataya also highlighted the City’s commitment to creating safe spaces and opportunities for young people, particularly through the newly established Bacolod Youth Lounge at the mall.

“The reason why we have the Bacolod Youth Lounge is to provide a safe space for students in Bacolod. We believe that you are important and you play a very important role in our city. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what your background is,” Gasataya said.

Gasataya, who is celebrating his birthday on November 19, said they are doing these initiatives to provide young people with avenues to grow and make responsible choices. (MAP)