Bacolod launches Yakap Bayan Program

The City Government of Bacolod launched the Yakap Bayan Program (YBP) along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Western Visayas at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday, September 5.

The launching was led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez who also signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with DSWD Regional Director Atty. Carmelo Nochete, DSWD FO VI- STO Russel Pareño, and Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head Alma Gustilo for the implementation of the program.

The Yakap Bayan Program is a community-based model of intervention that helps Recovering Persons Who Used Drugs (RPWUDs) reintegrate into society and sustain their new lifestyle after treatment.

Benitez said it emphasizes aftercare services and highlights the important role of families, communities, and local government units in supporting their recovery journey.

He said this requires collaboration from everyone. One of the reasons they signed this MOA is to ensure that national agencies as well as local governments are synchronized in their campaign against drug problems.

" Let us all pitch in so we can address this major issue. This is just the first step,” he added.

The mayor noted that supporting RPWUDs requires a collective effort.

" It's important to end the stigma associated with the term "addict" and instead refer to them as Recovery Persons Who Used Drugs," Benitez said.

The agencies involved in the Yakap Bayan Program for the RPWUD include the academe, faith-based, sectoral representatives, employers, and non-government organizations.

It also includes the city's social welfare, City Health Office, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), barangay officials, and Public Information Office,

BCPO Director Colonel JoerestyCoronica, representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Department of Education (DepEd), the City Health Office (CHO), and other stakeholders also showed their support in the said program. /MAP