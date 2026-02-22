Bacolod leptospirosis cases up by 600%

LEPTOSPIROSIS cases in Bacolod City have increased by 600 percent from January to February 7, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) revealed that the city had seven leptospirosis cases with one fatality this year.

During the same period in 2025, there was only one case and zero death.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO’s Environment Sanitation Division, said that of 61 barangays, seven barangays recorded one case each include Barangays 10, 16, 33, Banago, Mandalagan, Sum-ag, and Taculing.

Tan said the most common reasons for complications and death include health seeking behavior and denial of leptospirosis exposure.

Tan urged Bacolodnons with a history of wading or contact with water or ground possibly contaminated with leptospira in rat or animal urine to go to their nearest health center or private medical doctor for prophylaxis as soon as possible, segregate and manage garbage properly, and avoid wading or coming in contact with “tubig baha” or any damp, dirty ground or soil as this may have leptopira organisms.

The CHO also encouraged the public to be involved in the prevention and control of the rat population and to report to their respective barangays any uncovered manholes, ditches, open canals, or septic vaults that could be breeding places for rats for appropriate management. (MAP)