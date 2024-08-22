Bacolod LGU establishes the First Dormitory for Athletes

The Local Government of Bacolod City led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez led the groundbreaking rites of the First Dormitory for athletes at the Romanito Maravilla Sr. National High School in Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on August 20, 2024.

The said project was in collaboration with Wilkinson Construction with an estimated budget of P12.5 million.

It is expected to be completed within 180 calendar days. Additionally, the improved athletes' dormitory can also house an estimated number of 30 people.

The groundbreaking rites and blessing commenced with a motorcade parade with athletes, starting at the Bacolod City Government Center and going to Romanito Maravilla Sr. National High School.

The ceremony began with a welcome remark from Secondary School Principal Ms. Gladys Gerona, followed by a message from Mayor Albee Benitez.

Mayor Albee said, "We are very proud of our athletes because we did very well in every competition that has been held both locally and internationally. These are the things that we would like to support and to give proper recognition for their training and development. This is also one way of taking care of our athletes who give recognition to our city,"

Joining the Mayor were Bacolod City Councilors Celia Flor, Pao Sy, Thaddy Sayson, Jason Villarosa, Em Ang, Cindy Rojas, Kalaw Puentevella Simple Distrito, Engr. Jerry Tingson Brgy. Captain of Brgy. Estefania, the Benefactor Romanito Solinap, Romanito Maravilla National High School Teachers, City Engineer's Office, department heads with Rev. Fr. Amat Sagar Tirkey who blessed the land where the new athletes' dormitory will be located.

Romanito Maravilla Sr. National High School, known as the "Home of Champions," is recognized for having the most successful athletes.