Bacolod logs 23 leptospirosis cases, 4 fatalities

Leptospirosis cases in Bacolod City decreased by 70.9 percent from January to October 19, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that from January to October 19, the city had a total of 23 leptospirosis cases, with four fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were 79 cases and 14 deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 villages, Barangay Pahanocoy has the highest number of cases with three, followed by Barangays Vista Alegre, Punta Taytay, Estefania and Sum-ag with two cases each; and Barangays 2, 6, 12, 39, 40, Alijis, Sum-ag, Villamonte, Taculing, Mansilingan, Mandalagan, and Felisa with one case each.

Tan said the four fatalities recorded from Barangays 6, Estefania, Pahanocoy, and Pta.Taytay.

She said 70 percent of the victims have declared exposure to or contracted with contaminated water or ground.

She added that the most common reasons for complications and death include health-seeking behavior and denial of leptospirosis exposure.

Tan urged the public with a history of wading or contact with water/ground possibly contaminated with leptospira in rat or animal urine to go to their nearest health center or private medical doctors for prophylaxis as soon as possible.

She also urged the public to segregate and manage their garbage appropriately. Uncovered and unstored food keeps rats alive, and garbage is their best breeding ground, as well as keeps their environment clean. /MAP