Bacolod logs 3rd leptospirosis death

THE Bacolod City Health Office (CHO) has recorded the third death due to suspected leptospirosis in 2025.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said the latest victim was a 17-year-old male and a resident of Barangay Bata.

She said the victim was admitted to the hospital in the last week of May and expired a day after his admission.

Tan added the victim has a history of swimming in the river. He experienced fever, muscle weakness and leg pains before his hospital admission.

Tan noted that the victim was the third to succumb to leptospirosis this year.

The first fatality was a 52-year-old drainage cleaner, a resident of Barangay Villamonte, while the second was a 47-year-old man from Barangay Banago.

CHO records showed that leptospirosis cases in Bacolod City increased by 12.5 percent from January to May 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Tan said they listed nine leptospirosis cases, with three deaths, in the said period.

In 2024, there were eight cases with two fatalities in the same period.

Of the nine cases, Barangay Banago topped the list with two cases, followed by Barangays 12, 21, Villamonte, Estefania, Mansilingan, Bata and Handumanan, with one case each.

Tan said the most common reasons for complications and death include health-seeking behavior and denial of leptospirosis exposure.

The CHO urged Bacolodnons with a history of wading in or coming into contact with water or ground possibly contaminated with leptospira from rat or animal urine to visit their nearest health center or private doctor for prophylaxis as soon as possible.

They also advised the public to segregate and manage garbage properly, and to avoid wading in or touching floodwater or any damp, dirty ground or soil, as these may contain leptospira organisms. (MAP)