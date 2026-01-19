Bacolod MassKara dancers wow crowd in Sinulog Festival

THE MassKara Dancers showcased Bacolod’s culture, perseverance, creativity, and vibrant energy, enriching the overall festival experience and strengthening cultural exchange between Cebu and Bacolod, secretary to the mayor Atty. Marty Go said.

On Sunday, January 19, 2026, the Barangay Tangub MassKara dancers, a champion of the Bacolod MassKara Festival street dance and arena competition in 2025, wowed crowds at the 2026 Sinulog Festival’s street dancing and ritual showdown.

The city's contingents was composed of 60 dancers and over 100 propsmen paraded from Mango Avenue to the Cebu City Sports Complex, infusing the event with vivid color and energy.

They were accompanied by Go, Tourism Officer Teresa Manalili along with its staff, and Barangay Tangub Punong Barangay Noli Villarosa.

Villarosa also expressed pride in the group’s performance and the warm welcome they received.

“I was happy seeing how Cebu enjoyed the performance, and our MassKara dancers really did well,” Villarosa said.

As one of over 40 guest contingents, the group brought the lively essence of Bacolod’s MassKara Festival to Cebu, leaving a memorable mark on this year’s Sinulog.

The Sinulog Festival organizer also provided P1.5 million for the city's dancers.

The MassKara dancers are also set to perform at the Cathay International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong from February 15–20, 2026, further bringing Bacolod’s festival spirit to the international stage. (MAP)