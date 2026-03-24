Bacolod mayor assures support for transport groups

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has assured the transport groups that he will meet with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to find possible solutions to their issues.

Gasataya, who held a dialogue with various leaders and representatives of the transport groups on March 23, 2026, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), said they will address their problems, including the releasing of the cash aid assistance from the National Government.

At least 500 members of the United Negros Drivers and Operators Center–Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Undoc-Piston), Bacod-Manibela, tricycle and taxi groups staged a strike on Monday, March 23, in various areas in Bacolod City, asking for support from the local government and for cash aid from the National Government, amid rising fuel prices, the suspension of fare hikes, and impacts from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Of the 380 eligible beneficiaries for cash assistance, 240 have qualified for aid from the national government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The transport group has coordinated with the city to help an additional 140 members not included in the official national recipient list.

“From our end, we will discuss and meet with the LTFRB to find possible solutions to their issues,” Gasataya said.

Rudy Catedral, Bacod-Manibela president, also expressed gratitude to Gasataya’s administration, highlighting that the mayor is supportive, which reflects good governance and strong leadership.

“We are thankful to Mayor Gasataya’s administration for taking the time to listen and talk to us; it only shows good governance,” Catedral said.

He said the City is ready to assist their group within its capacity, adding that their cash aid will be released this week.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the protest rally in Bacolod City was conducted peacefully and orderly.

With careful planning and strategic deployment, Malong said PRO-NIR ensured public safety, maintained traffic flow, and upheld law and order throughout the event.

To ensure public safety and maintain the orderly conduct of the activity, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) deployed a total of 151 personnel, including 115 in Civil Disturbance Management, 16 Swat personnel, and 20 covert security.

In addition, 56 Reactionary Standby Support Force were placed on standby, ready for immediate deployment if required.

Malong said a protest rally was observed at the Left Bata Flyover, proceeding toward Lacson Street en route to the Bacolod City Government Center in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

The demonstrators voiced the following grievances: “End US-Israel Imperialist on Iran,” “Itigil ang monopoly ng langis,” “Paghihirap ng masa hindi dapat Sinasamantala,” “Busina Laban sa Imperyalismo,” and “Excise Tax Tangalin.”

An estimated of 80 individuals, along with 50 public utility vehicles, participated in the activity, which was recorded from 6:58 a.m. to 10:41 a.m.

Malong said no untoward incidents were recorded, reflecting the orderly and peaceful conduct of the activity.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay also said that the successful and peaceful execution of the transport strike is a testament to the discipline of the public and the professionalism of our personnel.

"PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its duty to protect lives, maintain order, and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that lawful assemblies are conducted safely and without disruption to the community," he said.

Ibay said the PRO-NIR remains vigilant and steadfast in its commitment to public safety, continuously enhancing its operational readiness and intelligence monitoring to ensure the maintenance of peace and order throughout the region. (MAP)