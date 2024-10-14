Bacolod mayor awaits approval of underground cabling ordinance

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is only waiting for the final approval of the City Council of an ordinance establishing an underground cabling in the city for its implementation, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Sunday, October 13.

Ting said they earlier received a public-private partnership proposal for the underground cabling, but Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez decided to terminate the said proposal because they need to require all the telecommunication companies to follow underground cabling.

He said the City Council earlier approved on its first reading an ordinance establishing underground cabling in the city.

‘Once it is approved by the council on final reading, it will require all the telecommunication utilities to do an underground cabling installation,” he added.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on energy and public utilities.

Puentevella earlier said to ensure compliance by power, telecommunication, and cable network companies to the Philippines Electrical Code and Philippines Electronics Code, National Building Code of the Philippines in the establishment, installation, and maintenance of their wires, cables and other paraphernalia the underground cabling and wiring system project was created as one of the city government’s desire to reduce the number of electrical wires, fire incidents caused by electrical overloading wires, and theft and pilferage in different utility lines.

He said this ordinance is enacted to make public utilities in Bacolod adaptive and responsive to the challenges brought about by the different calamities and minimize the disruptions and damages caused by the same to the city’s inhabitants and the economy.

He added they want to adopt measures that will compel the power, telecommunications, cable, and other public utility firms in Bacolod to catch up with the most recent and sophisticated technologies. /MAP.