Bacolod mayor calls on oil retailers’ compliance with fuel pricing

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has called on oil retailers to strictly comply with fuel pricing regulations and refrain from hoarding or implementing any unauthorized price increases.

Gasataya said the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) has started monitoring gasoline stations across the city, including the calibration, to ensure compliance following the announcement from the Department of Energy (DOE) regarding significant fuel price increases.

He said the fuel retailers should follow the oil pricing from the DOE.

DOE earlier said fuel retailers are expected to implement price adjustments per liter ranging from P7 to P13 for gasoline, P17.50 to P24.25 for diesel, and P32 to P38.50 for kerosene.

Gasataya also directed the regular monitoring of gasoline stations, emphasizing that fuel retailers must not implement price increases before the scheduled adjustment date and must avoid hoarding, which is considered illegal.

During the initial monitoring, he said four gasoline stations were inspected, and one station was observed to have already increased its prices ahead of the scheduled adjustment on March 10.

The following fuel prices were recorded during the inspection: LKB OPC Premium – P70.50, Regular – P70, Diesel – P75; Shell V-Power Diesel – P71.24, Fuel Save Gasoline – P61.24, Fuel Save Diesel – P62.74, V-Power Gasoline – P68.65; Sea Oil Exceed Diesel – P63.25, Extreme U Gasoline – P60.85, Extreme 95 Gasoline – P61.05; and Petron Diesel Max – P61.45, Turbo Diesel – P63.45, Extra Advance – P59.25, XCS – P60.25.

City Administrator Mark Mayo also urged business owners to conduct their operations fairly and responsibly, particularly during this challenging period influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We are appealing to business owners to be just and fair in conducting their operations. All activities must remain within the bounds of the law,” Mayo said.

He said the City Government is ready to coordinate with the Department of Energy in investigating any reported violations.

He added that the City will submit monitoring reports to the DOE, which has the authority to impose sanctions on establishments found violating price regulations.

Ronald Genciane of LKB said that their station implemented an early P3 per liter price adjustment due to increases from their supplier.

“We adjusted our prices because our supplier has already increased its rates. We do not have our own fuel depot, and our business cannot operate without making these adjustments,” Genciane said.

Motorist Jan Paul Liza also shared that the continued rise in fuel prices may force him to reduce the use of his vehicle.

“This is no longer a normal increase. Fuel used to be cheaper, but with continuous price hikes, I might have no choice but to commute because of vehicle maintenance costs and expensive fuel,” he said. (MAP)