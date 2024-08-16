Bacolod mayor condemns killing of missing Grade 10 student

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez condemned the killing of the 15-year-old Grade 10 student from Barangay Sum-ag whose lifeless body was found in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, August 14, after being missing since July 29.

" I condemned in the strongest terms the tragic and senseless death of Pearl Joy Galve," Benitez said.

He said this heinous act is a grave injustice.

" I have instructed our Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to thoroughly investigate this case and bring those responsible to justice, in coordination with the La Carlota City Police," he added.

The mayor stressed that they will not rest until they are held accountable.

" In light of this tragedy, I urge our young people to exercise caution when interacting with others, especially those you do not know well. Always inform your family members or any trusted adult of your whereabouts," Benitez said.

" To Pearl Joy's family, my deepest sympathies are with you during this difficult time," he said.

La Carlota City Police Station records showed that the decomposing body of the victim was found by a sugarcane field worker at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim's body was positively identified by her mother through her clothes and shoes.

The family of the victim told the police that Galve was last seen alive in her school in Bacolod City around noon during the opening of classes on July 29.

On the following day, she was reported missing by her family when she failed to go home.

The victim’s body will be subjected to an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

The La Carlota City Police Station is still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive and identity of the perpetrators./MAP