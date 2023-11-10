Bacolod mayor designates Llamas as new Peso manager

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Dr. Frances Mae Ferrer-Llamas as the new Public Employment and Services Office (Peso) manager effective November 7, 2023.

Benitez said Ferrer-Llamas shall exercise and perform the duties, responsibilities, and functions as Peso manager in addition to her duties as City Government Assistant Department II of Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) and Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer.

Ferrer-Llamas occupied the post of former city administrator Pacifico Maghari who resigned from his post on November 1.

Ferrer-Llamas said Thursday, November 9, that she already received the memorandum from the mayor designating her as Peso manager.

She said she’s now coordinating with the city’s partners for the implementation of various programs like the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)-Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

She added that she’s now facilitating to sign the daily-time-record (DTR) of at least 2,800 Dole-Tupad beneficiaries in various barangays so they can claim their allowances on time.

The new Peso manager will also revisit the status of its existing programs such as the scholarship of the city as well as their commitments for the recruitment in the job fairs.

“It’s our goal to support and intensify our existing programs because we believe that those our accomplishments need to be intensified and upscale,” Ferrer-Llamas said.

She said she will also hold a meeting with Peso Coordinator Jovelyn Canoy to determine their responsibilities and activities this year and the things to be prepared for next year.

“We are excited to work together and to take on a new program for Peso,” she added.

Moreover, the mayor is also set to announce the new city administrator.*