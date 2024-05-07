Bacolod mayor designates Tabujara new BTAO-OIC

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated retired colonel Primitivo Tabujara, head of the Public Order and Safety Office (Poso), as the new officer-in-charge of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO).

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, May 7, that Tabujara occupied the post of Patrick Lacson, who was suspended for five days.

He said Tabujara assumed his post on Tuesday, adding that Lacson will also return on May 13.

The CLO had earlier conducted an investigation against Lacson for bringing a government vehicle or MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab), to his house and removing the government sticker on it and the memorandum he issued to all traffic enforcement officers.

Ting said Lacson had committed two minor administrative offenses, which is why his suspension was recommended.

For his part, Tabujara said as officer-in-charge of BTAO, he will maintain the momentum at BTAO’s office, and if there are changes or recommendations, it will be subject to the approval of the mayor.

He said he met with the BTAO personnel yesterday and discussed their respective assignments including the proper wearing of uniform.

Tabujara also tasked the traffic supervisors to supervise their BTAO personnel in coordination with the traffic management office of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Tabujara disclosed that they will also check the unoperated traffic lights in various areas.*