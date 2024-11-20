Bacolod mayor designates Tentia as the new OBO-OIC

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Engineer Amy Tentia, head of the Office of the Building Administrator, as the new officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Office of the Building Official, effective November 15.

Benitez said yesterday Tentia occupied the post of Engineer Isidro Sun, who was removed from his post for not complying with the city's program.

He said Sun was directed to go online to process the building permit at OBO.

" It should be contactless to avoid issues surrounding their department," he added.

The mayor stressed that the directive has been issued for a long time already but has not been followed, so maybe it's about time to put somebody else.

Benitez noted that Sun will still stay at OBO while waiting for the final order.

" It's up to Tentia to make that decision as an internal department organization," Benitez said.

Benitez also tasked Tentia to implement online transactions at OBO to avoid illegal transactions.

She was given one week to study the implementation of online processing then, she will submit a report and to come up a proposal.

Benitez said that there's no need to interview the applicants physically because they can also do it online.

Aside from OBO, he said there's also some department heads who failed to comply with the directives and it will be addressed soon.

" If they fail to accelerate with their compliance then, we will also do our action to ensure that the city’s program will be implemented," he added.

Meanwhile, Sun could not be reached for comment as of press time. /MAP