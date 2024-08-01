Bacolod mayor designates Ting as new BTAO-OIC

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) concurrent to his present role in the local government.

Ting occupied the post of Patrick Lacson, who was on official leave.

Ting said he already received the memorandum from the mayor designating him as concurrent BTAO from July 29 until August 15.

" I'm temporarily the caretaker of BTAO and we will wait for the return of Lacson," he said.

He added that he will supervise and monitor the operations of BTAO to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in various areas.

Ting noted that BTAO deputy OIC Jose Antonio Robello will also help him monitor the traffic situation as well as the deployment of the traffic enforcers.

Ting said he would suggest to Mayor Benitez to allow them to use the City Treasurer's Office for the acceptance of payment of the traffic violators.

" Instead of paying the violations at the BTAO's office in Barangay Alijis, they will pay it to the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) CTO for their convenience," he said.

He said it's too far to travel to the BTAO's office in Barangay Alijis to pay their penalties, adding that he will ask the CTO to provide a space for its personnel who are in charge of the confiscated driver's license.

For the towed vehicle, Ting disclosed that the traffic violators would pay a penalty at the private towing firm at Lacson Street./ MAP