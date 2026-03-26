Bacolod mayor issues show cause order vs 2 doctors

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has issued show cause orders to two female doctors assigned to the City Health Office (CHO), City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Chiu said the two doctors are facing complaints for conduct unbecoming of a public servant.

He said one of them, a medical officer III, allegedly uttered abusive language during a meeting, demeaning and disrespecting her colleagues.

The other medical officer, also reportedly made humiliating, sarcastic, and insensitive remarks during a consultation with a rape victim, allegedly disregarding the patient’s privacy, Chiu added.

The two doctors have been given sufficient time to submit a counter affidavit to explain their side.

Aside from the two doctors, Chiu said the mayor is also considering issuing a dismissal order against another nursing assistant from the CHO for habitual tardiness and being absent without official leave (Awol) for about 75 days.

“This will serve as a warning to other erring employees to treat our patients and clientele with utmost respect, dignity, and value, considering we are in public service,” he said.

Three other employees from the General Services Office were also dismissed from the service after being declared Awol.

Aside from the six employees, the mayor also earlier issued administrative sanctions to six other employees, including four personnel from the City Engineer’s Office, who were charged with neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service after more than 4,600 unutilized hardened cement bags were discovered at the department’s warehouse in the Bacolod City College compound in September 2025.

It also included a tourism operations officer for an unliquidated cash advance amounting to P2.5 million, as well as a male employee from the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office who meted a six-month suspension for allegedly facilitating or “fixing” transactions at the Bacolod City Government Center.

“We should have that dedication to serve, as emulated by the mayor himself in his governance,” Chiu said.

He said the current administration is working to improve governance and public service delivery. (MAP)