Bacolod mayor orders DRRMO, DSSD to monitor flooded villages

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) and the Department of Social Services to monitor and ensure the delivery of assistance to the families affected by floods due to heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Ferdie.

Mae Cuaycong, Special Assistant to the Mayor, said yesterday Mayor Benitez inspected various evacuation centers as well as the DRRMO's command center in Barangay Taculing on Sunday, September 15, to make sure that all the needs of the affected families were well provided by the city.

Aside from food assistance, she said the mayor also ordered the City Health Office (CHO) to ready their doctors including the medicines to assist the affected families at the evacuation centers.

She added on Friday, September 13, the CHO also checked up and provided medicines for the children with fevers at various evacuation centers.

As of September 14, 2024, a total of 10 barangays were affected by floods due to heavy rains with a total of 482 families or 1,589 individuals.

The affected villages were Barangays 39, Sum-ag, Pahanocoy, Singcang-Airport, Cabug, Taculing, Punta Taytay, Mansilingan, Handumanan and Alijis.

Cuaycong said the affected families were evacuated to various schools within their barangays and some of them already returned to their homes.

She said the city also provided non-food items to various evacuation centers such clothes and blankets.

She added the mayor also expressed his gratitude to various rescue teams such as the DRRMO, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine Red Cross, the Bacolod City Police Office, Bacolod Chamber volunteer group, among others.

Cuaycong disclosed that most of the affected barangays were low-lying barangays or areas near the creeks or rivers.

Moreover, Benitez also declared the suspension of classes on Monday, September 16, from pre-school to senior high in both public and private schools in Bacolod due to the heavy to intense rainfall forecast brought about by the Southwest Monsoon.

Cuaycong said if it continues to rain, there's a possibility that the mayor will extend the suspension of classes because he's more on the safety of the students. /MAP.