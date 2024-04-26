Bacolod mayor orders expanding membership of inasal festival committee

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 021-A expanding the membership of the Inasal Festival Committee.

Benitez, who signed the EO on Wednesday, April 23, said upon consultation with the stakeholders involved in the preparation of the Inasal Festival, and in order to enhance the promotion of the local culture, attract more visitors and investors in this year’s Inasal Festival, there is a need to expand the membership of the Inasal Festival Committee, to include other officers or departments of the city.

He said EO No. 16 series of 2023, and amended by EO No. 021, series of 2024, were passed creating the Inasal Festival Special Committee.

The Inasal Festival Membership Committee was chaired by Benitez along with its co-chairperson Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, and Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on market and slaughterhouse.

Other members include City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea; City Tourism Officer Ma. Teresa Manalili; City Planning Officer Mary Jean Ramos; City Mayor’s Office Sectoral Concern Lea Carmela Milagros; Public Order and Safety Office head Primitivo Tabujara Jr.; City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr.; City Health Officer Carmela Gensoli; City Budget Officer Maria Imelda Williams; Bacolod City Police Office director Colonel Noel Alino.

Ma. Fe Trespuentes of Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office; Bacolod Traffic Authority Office head Patrick Lacson; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan; Public Information Officer Carmela Gamboa; the Bureau of Fire Protection; two members from the private sector; one member from the business sector engaged in chicken inasal business; and president of the Manokan Country occupants.

Bacolod City will celebrate the Chicken Inasal Festival from May 24 to 26.

Villarosa earlier said they are still finalizing the programs for the three-day event that will be held in Megaworld Upper East, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.*