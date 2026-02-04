Bacolod mayor orders probe vs 2 regular employees at CTO

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the City Legal Office (CLO) to conduct an investigation against two regular employees assigned to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) for allegedly engaging in unauthorized collection of fees.

Gasataya said he received a complaint regarding the two CTO employees who were allegedly collecting fees or taxes at night from entertainment establishments in the city.

“I already tasked the CLO to investigate this matter. They are on top of the situation, and I am waiting for the result of their investigation,” he said.

He added that the city does not tolerate irregular collection of fees or taxes.

The mayor noted that since he assumed his post, he has seen improvements in various offices.

“This is a clear direction that we set for them—that they should not test me,” Gasataya said.

He said this was not the first time such an incident had happened in the city government, adding that he already met with various business establishment owners and told them not to be afraid to report any anomalies involving employees at the Bacolod City Government Center.

“As long as we have the basis and evidence, the city will take the necessary appropriate action,” Gasataya said.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said the two employees allegedly issued a temporary receipt to a business establishment owner.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and they are still gathering the necessary documents against the two employees,” he said.

He added that they have already secured footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area. (MAP)