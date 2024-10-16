Bacolod

Bacolod mayor orders removal of 'peryahan games' at public plaza

Published on

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the removal of the "Peryahan Games" operation at the Bacolod public plaza.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said the operator of the " Peryahan Games" removed their temporary structure at the public plaza on Tuesday, October 15.

" It was the same operator (peryahan games) at the back of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) carnival," he said.

However, he added they failed to secure a permit to operate at the public plaza.

Ting stressed that it was the directive of the mayor to remove the "Peryahan Games" at the public plaza since it's also adjacent to the San Sebastian Cathedral.

" We did not authorize this kind of activity at the public plaza," Ting said.

He said the operator did not inform the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation that they would extend their operation at the public plaza.

Ting disclosed that the city has issued a special permit to the two operators of carnivals at the BCGC and the reclamation area only. /MAP.

