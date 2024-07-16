Bacolod mayor to hold meeting with modernized jeep cooperatives, cooperations with conflict

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will hold a meeting with the cooperatives or cooperations of the modernized vehicles to settle their conflict within the organization.

This, was after some cooperatives and cooperations of the modernized jeepneys in Bacolod were having conflicts with their management.

“We will intervene so that it can be given some sense of the order of their inter-corporation dispute or cooperatives dispute to give solution on their problems,” Benitez said.

He said if the cooperatives or cooperations alone, they cannot settle their problem.

“ Maybe, we can assist them and find solutions on their issues,” he added.

The management of Choret Corporation, an operator of modernized vehicles in Bacolod City, earlier appealed to Mayor Benitez to order the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) to arrest the modernized vehicles that are operating in Bacolod City without a business permit.

The Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative, owner-operator of the modernized People’s Jeep, with Fortune Towne route also filed a complaint against the management of the cooperative.

“ We will call a meeting this week to all the modernized cooperatives or cooperation with conflict internally to address the issue,” Benitez said.

He said they are hopeful that the conflict of the modernized cooperatives or cooperation will not affect their operations and they should ensure that they will cater to all the riding public./MAP.