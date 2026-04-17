Bacolod mayor urges PrimeWater to address water shortage

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya urged PrimeWater to implement immediate solutions to address the city’s ongoing water supply issues this dry season.

Gasataya held a meeting with the PrimeWater representatives on April 16, 2026 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to address the water shortage.

He said PrimeWater presented its plans to prevent a water shortage in some barangays.

The mayor noted that supply from Bacolod Bulk Water Incorporated (BBWI) has significantly dropped in northern areas from 24 million liters per day (MLD) to 16 MLD.

Gasataya already directed the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to prepare water tanks and deploy water trucks to augment rationing efforts in areas with limited or no access to water.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that water is consistently available when consumers need it most, underscoring the City Government’s priority to safeguard public welfare amid the ongoing supply challenges.

PrimeWater records revealed that the supply further declined to 11 MLD after efforts to address pipeline leakage were undertaken, compounded by reservoir damage -- resulting in a total reduction of 13 MLD.

PrimeWater also expressed its commitment to the mayor to continue resolving the reservoir issues that have caused low water pressure across the city.

PrimeWater vowed to prioritize water delivery to barangays with no supply, including Villamonte, Estefania, and Taculing. (MAP)