Bacolod mayor warns vs scammers using his name

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has warned Bacolodnons against scammers who are fraudulently using his name.

This was after Gasataya received complaints that certain individuals have been using his name to commit fraud by placing false orders and soliciting money from local businesses on September 15, 2025.

“These actions are illegal, reprehensible, and will not be condoned,” Gasataya said.

He said any person attempting to use his name to deceive, extort, or manipulate others will be pursued relentlessly and held fully accountable under the law.

“The public is advised to avoid and report any transactions or communications from the numbers 0909-230-0395 or 0967-736-0275, which have been used in these fraudulent schemes,” he added.

The mayor noted that an unidentified male caller impersonated him and contacted the seafood restaurant. The scammer placed a food order, claiming it was for a visiting beauty queen.

Gasataya said they are now coordinating closely with law enforcement to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible.

He said public service is sacred, and those who exploit it will face justice.

“If you intend to harm me or tarnish my name, by all means do try so at your own peril, but do not involve innocent businesses and Bacolodnons into your schemes,” he added.

This is the second reported incident involving scammers posing as city officials or employees to defraud businesses and individuals in Bacolod City. (MAP)