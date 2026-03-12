Bacolod monitors fuel stations

TO ENSURE fair fuel pricing in Bacolod City amid the situation in the Middle East, the City has deployed Joint Fuel Monitoring and Inspection Team with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to oversee the compliance of fuel stations with authorized fuel price adjustments.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the city's team, composed of representatives from the City Mayor’s Office, City Legal Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, Communications Office, as well as the Bacolod City Police Office, will conduct inspections, document fuel supply conditions, and investigate any complaints or irregularities in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE).

"We will not tolerate overpricing and anyone trying to take advantage of the rising fuel prices," he said.

On March 11, 2026, Gasataya held an alignment meeting with City Administrator Mark Mayo, secretary to the Mayor Marty Go, along with representatives from the City Legal, City Treasurer's Office, and Business Permits and Licensing Office at the Bacolod City Government Center.

Key documentation procedures were established, including recording the station’s name and location, the date and time of inspection, fuel supply reports or photos, observations of unusual purchasing patterns, and obtaining statements or clarifications from station management.

Gasataya said proper documentation is critical to ensuring fairness across all monitored establishments.

"At a time when our people are already facing economic pressures, we stand firm to ensure that Bacolodnons are protected from those who seek to profit from struggle," he said.

While 151 stations are currently in operation, city records show a total of 164 gas stations registered in Bacolod.

The mayor noted that the initiative is intended to address ongoing fuel price increases linked to the Middle East crisis and to ensure compliance with DOE guidelines on fair pricing.

“PNP and the local government unit will monitor possible complaints and violations in the gas stations based on what the DOE allows for their price adjustment,” Gasataya said.

He said the monitoring team will cover assessments of complaints and potential violations related to DOE-authorized price adjustments. (MAP)