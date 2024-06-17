Bacolod Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha, a feast of sacrifice

Our Muslim brothers and sisters in the DAR Al Dhirk Islamic Call and Guidance Center in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City celebrated the Eid Al-Adha, a feast of sacrifice which is a significant celebration among Muslims.

The celebration was held at their newly constructed Masjid a place for worship among Muslims in Barangay Mansilingan.

Imam Omar Betita with his wife Sister Hamedah and son-in-law Muslim teacher Ustadh Easa Real and his wife Maryam Real led the celebration.

They prayed to Allah for good things to happen to all Muslims including their non-Muslim brothers and sisters.

Dishes with goat meat like Kaldereta and other foods were served for the feast.

Ustadh Aesa said we don’t like to do what's evil. Our society has so much trouble because we befriend and do what is not good. It is the women who will suffer if evil acts continue to prevail. Allah wants us to avoid the footsteps of evil.

He also shared that people should use their hearts and tongues for good and never spread evil. A tongue can hurt countless people more than a fist. Our hearts are also a sanctuary of both good and evil, thus, we need to discern and choose to do good.

He thanked his fellow Muslims for not giving up on Allah. He will be there for all of us, he said.| Carla N. Cañet photos