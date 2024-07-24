Bacolod, Negros Leaders upbeat with PBBM's 3rd SONA

Bacolod and Negros Occidental officials were upbeat with the leadership direction and political will of President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr. shown during his 3rd State of the Nation Address delivered before the 19th Congress joint session conducted by the Senate and House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex, Quezon City on a rainy day of July 22.

Bacolod City and Negros Occidental Congressmen - Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya, 1st District Rep. Gerardo Valmayor, 2nd District Alfredo Marañon, III, 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez, 4th District Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, 5th District Rep. Dino Yulo, 6th District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Stephen Paduano, USWAG Ilonggo Rep. James “Jojo” Ang, Jr., Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez, and Victorias City Mayor Miguel Javier “Javi” Benitez were in full force during the President’s SONA.

It was a rainy day during the SONA due to the tropical storm Carina.

The President arrived at the Batasan Complex on board a Presidential Chopper.

He was welcomed with full military honor by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

The SONA attendees were in Filipino attire such as gowns for the ladies and Barong Tagalog for men.

The crowd inside the Plenary Hall intently listened to the more than one-hour speech of the President and gained a standing ovation when he announced a stronger message against the Philippines' rightful ownership of the controversial West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations.

Most of the national, provincial, city, and town leaders were hopeful that the President in leading the country well.