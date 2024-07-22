Bacolod officials expect BBM will mention education, and food security on SONA

The Bacolod City officials are optimistic that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will mention his plans and programs for education, and food security including his stand on the issue of the West Philippine Sea in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council on agriculture, said yesterday he hopes that the President will mention his plans and programs for 2025, especially, the thrust of the government, especially for agriculture and fisheries sectors for food security.

Aside from food security, he said it's also important the security especially, what's happening now in the West Philippine Sea as well as on the issue of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

Councilor Al Victor Espino, the chairperson of the City Council committee on education, said he hopes that the President will mention the policy direction with regard to education especially, that he already designated a new Cabinet Secretary, former Senator Sonny Angara.

" I am very eager to hear his plan on education. As a chairperson of education in Bacolod, it's important to have a strong emphasis on preschool programs," he said.

He added it's important to develop the children from the very young age.

" We are hopeful to strengthen the pre-school education," Espino said.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said he hopes that President Marcos will mention the housing project of the city on his SONA.

" Hopefully, he would mention the Bacolod Yuhum Housing Village under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government in the city because we are almost due to turnover the housing units," he said./MAP