Bacolod officials laud MBCCI for power forum

The Bacolod City officials lauded the effort of the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) for holding the Negros Island Electric Power Forum in the city.

The forum was attended by various business sectors and other stakeholders at the L’ Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on Wednesday, March 20.

Acting Vice Mayor Jude Thaddeus Sayson said they are thankful to the MBCCI for gathering all the stakeholders.

"It's a very good move by the MBCCI for gathering all the stakeholders. Hopefully, we can assure the supply and affordability of the electricity," he said.

He added the Negros Electric Power Corp. is only waiting for the approval of their franchise so that More Power can take over the operation of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

"We need the investments of More Power, it's a big company and we need their capitalization to improve our system since Ceneco can no longer cope with the present situation," Sayson said.

He said he believes that More Power will provide a better service to the consumers.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on energy and public utilities, said they lauded the effort of MBCCI to find a clear path for a resolution of the energy.

He said that based on the presentation, the next few years will be a little challenging and More Power will start their operation here.*