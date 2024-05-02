Bacolod partners with 7 hospitals to provide in-patient services

The Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP), which marks its first year this month, has partnered with all seven hospitals in the city to provide in-patient hospital services, especially to indigent patients.

These medical facilities are the Department of Health-retained Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, and private health care institutions Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, South Bacolod General Hospital and Medical Center, Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital (Riverside Medical Center, Inc.), Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, The Doctor's Hospital, and Metro Bacolod Hospital and Medical Center.

Since May 1 last year, about 3,022 patients have availed of BacCHP hospital admission services while 43,051 families from the city’s 61 barangays have been issued health membership cards.

“BacCHP aims to provide free medication and easy access to hospitals for indigents. They need not worry about the down payment to be admitted and don’t need to fall in line at the City Hall to ask for assistance,” Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement on Thursday.

BacCHP focal person Mae Cuaycong said an ordinance passed by the City Council in December 2022 enabled the city government to partner with the seven hospitals, of which the latest to sign a memorandum of agreement with the city government was the Metro Bacolod Hospital and Medical Center.

In April, a total of 689 patients admitted across all partner hospitals were assisted by the BacCHP.

A BacCHP member can proceed to the liaison desk for assistance when seeking admission while a qualified non-member can be enrolled onsite to be admitted and avail of BacCHP benefits.

Cuaycong said as a BacCHP member, the patient would not be required to pay a deposit or down payment for admission.

As provided in the BacCHP Ordinance, the city government guarantees the amount of PHP15,000 for each family health cardholder and their dependents’ hospital bills.

Deducted from the hospital bill as well are charges covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Patients are advised to seek assistance from national government agencies to help cover other costs.

Cuaycong said some patients have availed of zero hospital charges while those with complicated cases still have substantial deductions from their hospital bills. (PNA)