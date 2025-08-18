Bacolod pays P6.7 million for wages of summer jobbers

THE Bacolod City Government has released P6.7 million for the wages of 814 student workers who availed themselves of the Special Program for the Employment of Students (Spes) through the Public Employment Services Office (Peso) on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

This was after Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier signed a memorandum for the release of the budget.

The summer jobbers, aged 15 to 30 years old, were assigned to various government offices, including assisting in surveys, and partner organizations.

Their 20-day service earned them between P9,600 and P12,300, jointly funded by the local government unit and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The payout was also attended by Gasataya, along with Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella, Peso head Mae Llamas, and Peso coordinator Jovelyn Canoy,

The mayor affirmed the City's commitment to supporting the Spes program and assisting beneficiaries in securing future employment opportunities.

Llamas encouraged the student-workers to appreciate both the financial assistance and the valuable experience gained during their 20-day employment.

They advised the beneficiaries to use their earnings responsibly and to share their blessings with their families.

Puentevella also lauded Peso and the city cashier’s office for their exceptional effort in ensuring the timely release of payments, even on a weekend.

The City also eyed to reward students who graduated with Latin honors.

“As long as you strive to do better in your studies, the government will find ways to help you finish school,” Gasataya said. (MAP)