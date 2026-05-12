Bacolod penalizes truck owner for illegal dumping

THE Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) and the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro) have penalized the owner of a truck caught in a video, illegally dumping construction debris in Bredco area in the city.

Lawyer Vanessa Encabo, spokesperson of CLO, said they managed to identify and penalize the owner of the truck for violation of City Ordinance No. 596 and Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Under the ordinance, dumping construction waste in unauthorized areas is prohibited and punishable by a P2,500 fine or five days of community service.

Encabo said the violator agreed to pay the P2,500 fine plus an additional P270 fee based on the truck’s carrying capacity of 2.7 cubic meters.

The truck owner was also ordered to remove the dumped debris.

Last week, a video was sent to Mayor Greg Gasataya showing four men dumping construction waste in the area.

Gasataya immediately ordered an investigation, which led Police Station 2 to identify the truck owner.

The owner also met with CLO and BENRO officials, apologized, and admitted instructing his workers to dump the debris in the area.

Encabo said the City of Bacolod, under the administration of Mayor Greg, remains firm in ensuring that laws and city ordinances are properly enforced, especially those related to environmental protection.

"He (violator) even claimed he wasn’t aware of the measure, but I told him that ignorance of the law does not relieve him of its penalties,” she said.

Encabo also reminded contractors, truck owners, and residents to coordinate with Benro for proper waste disposal and use authorized disposal sites. (MAP)