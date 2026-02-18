Bacolod police deploy 300 cops for Bacolaodiat Festival

AT LEAST 300 policemen from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have been deployed to ensure peace and order during this year’s Bacolaodiat Festival.

Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, BCPO officer-in-charge, said security personnel were deployed from February 14 to 22, 2026, for securing festival.

The Bacolaodiat Festival, which celebrates the Lunar New Year, will showcase a blend of Filipino and Chinese traditions.

Rebadomia said policemen were deployed to various festival sites include the Bacolod City Government Center, Megaworld Upper East Park, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

The Festival kicked off on February 14 , and will hold the opening of the Emperor's Market and Imperial Village Walls of Fortune on February 20 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

On February 21, there will a lantern dance competition and Chinese cosplay invasion and closing ceremonies on February 22 at the BCGC.

The name “Bacolaodiat” combines “Baco” for Bacolod and “Lao Diat,” a Fookien term for celebration, symbolizing the strong bond between the city and its Filipino-Chinese community.

The Bacolod City Council has allocated P5 million in financial assistance for the 21st edition of the Bacolaodiat Festival. (MAP)