Bacolod police eye deployment of over 1,000 cops for MassKara Festival

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is eyeing the deployment of at least 1,600 security personnel for the 46th MassKara Festival from October 1 to 19, 2025.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said that aside from 700 personnel from BCPO, they will also request an augmentation of at least 800 police officers from the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR).

Coronica said policemen will be deployed to the four identified festival sites, which include the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), public plaza, Lacson Tourism Strip, and the Upper East.

He added that they will also implement a "no backpack" policy at the four festival sites.

Coronica said that they want to prevent the possible entry of bombs through backpacks and large luggage.

They will also recommend to the City Government the suspension of permits to carry firearms outside residences during the 46th MassKara Festival.

Coronica said the enforcement of a gun ban would be a big help in achieving zero major crime incidents in the city.

He added that the gun ban request will be submitted to the Philippine National headquarters in Manila for approval.

Once the PNP Central Office approves the suspension of permits to carry firearms, Coronica said the gun ban will be enforced within Bacolod City only. (MAP)