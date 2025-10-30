Bacolod police get 2 Swat vans

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) received two Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) vans from the City Government of Bacolod to strengthen its operational readiness and ensure a safer community for every Bacolodnon.

The Swat vehicles were turned over by Mayor Greg Gasataya to BCPO Director Colonel Joeresty Coronica on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) grounds.

Gasataya said the two Swat vans, valued at P6.5 million, were funded by the city following the request of BCPO, led by Coronica.

He added that the specifications of the vehicles were also based on Coronica’s suggestions to meet the operational requirements of the police.

In terms of operations, he said the vehicles would greatly help BCPO’s Swat personnel, especially in critical operations.

The mayor noted that the new Swat vehicles would boost peace and order efforts in Bacolod.

Aside from the Swat vehicles, he assured the city’s continued support for BCPO.

For his part, Coronica expressed gratitude to the City Government for its unwavering partnership and steadfast commitment to public safety.

“We are very thankful to the city government led by Mayor Gasataya. This is the first time in Bacolod’s history that we were able to acquire brand-new Swat vans,” Coronica said.

He added that these vehicles could serve as model SWAT vans not only for the Negros Island Region but also for other regions.

Coronica also said they requested additional helmets, ammunition, vests, and ballistic shields for long firearms.

He disclosed that BCPO has a total of four Swat teams tasked to respond to manmade crises and other emergencies. (MAP)