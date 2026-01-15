Bacolod police get more equipment

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) received additional equipment and logistical assistance from City Government of Bacolod to enhance the administrative and operational capabilities of the police.

The equipment, with a total budget of P3.1 million, was turned over by Mayor Greg Gasataya to BCPO Director Colonel Joeresty Coronica on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the BCPO headquarters.

The equipment includes 36 computers for BCPO personnel, 34 printers and 40,800 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Gasataya said the City’s support for uniformed personnel extends beyond words, noting financial and logistical assistance as key components of its peace and order agenda.

“I remember when I was still a councilor, the allowance was only about P500. Now, it is already P2,000 monthly, something that can really help our personnel,” he said.

The mayor also announced that the City will also provide 10 fully electric patrol vehicles, marking a first for Negros.

Gasataya said these will be full electric vehicles assigned to 10 police stations.

“This is our way of showing our support and appreciation for the accomplishments of the BCPO. You are doing your jobs, risking your lives day and night to ensure the safety of Bacolod, including reducing the entry of illegal drugs into the city,” he said.

He added that maintaining peace and order is a shared responsibility between national and local government units.

“We know that this cannot be handled by the national government alone. The local government also has a role, and we are always here to support all of you,” the mayor stressed.

The City’s ongoing investment in law enforcement includes the turnover of two armored vans to the BCPO Swat team in 2025, underscoring its long-term commitment to public safety.

For his part, Coronica also expressed gratitude to the City Government for its unwavering partnership and steadfast commitment to public safety.

Coronica said the new equipment will significantly boost police operations and administrative efficiency.

“We are thankful because this equipment will surely enhance the administrative and operational capabilities of the police. From the men and women of the Bacolod City Police Office, we extend our gratitude and hope for your continued support to the BCPO,” he said.

Coronica assured that all the support given by the city will be reciprocated through good and quality service to the people of Bacolod City.

Also present at the turnover were Deputy City Director for Administration Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Rose Salve Pico, Deputy City Director for Operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Lester Leada, Chief of the City Operations Management Unit Police Lieutenant Colonel Joery Puerto, and BCPO uniformed and non-uniformed personnel. (MAP)