Bacolod police implements security measures for 'Ligtas Paskuhan’

In response to the command directive issued by the Philippine National Police, and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is enhancing its alertness, readiness, and preparedness for the "Bacolod City Ligtas Paskuhan 2023" in alignment with intensified security measures and the anti-criminality campaign.

Col. Noel C Aliño, BCPO director, has mandated all commanders of police stations in the city to elevate police visibility and establish standby points in their respective jurisdictions.

As part of the comprehensive security strategy, Aliño launched the "Ligtas Paskuhan” Assistance Desk in churches holding Simbang Gabi across Bacolod City so policemen can promptly respond to calls for service and address crime incidents.

This is a proactive approach by BCPO in aiming to extend its reach into the community and ensure that police services are easily accessible to the public.*