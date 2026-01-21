Bacolod police official relieved, transferred to PRO-NIR

POLICE Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr., City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and City Intelligence Unit (CIU) head, was relieved from his post effective January 20, 2026, Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director, said on Wednesday, January 21.

Coronica said the order was signed by Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay on Tuesday.

He said Benitez was transferred to PRO-NIR for a bigger role, adding that his vacated post at the CDEU will be temporarily occupied by its deputy chief, Lieutenant Richard Legada, while CIU deputy chief Lieutenant Ranie Songaling will serve as officer-in-charge of the unit.

Coronica noted that Benitez has a good record at the BCPO, with significant accomplishments in the campaign against illegal drugs in the city.

“He delivered a good performance in addressing the illegal drug problem in Bacolod City,” Coronica said.

He said that, for now, he is still looking for an official to permanently lead the CDEU.

He added that Benitez served as CDEU and CIU chief for almost two years. (MAP)