Bacolod police officials reshuffled

Five police station commanders in Bacolod City were relieved from their posts effective September 5, 2024.

They were Captain Glenn Montaño of Police Station 2; Captain Dax Santillan of Police Station 6; Captain Greeky Cayao of Police Station 7; Major Eugene Tolentino of Police Station 8; Captain Lelanie Lagoting of Police Station 10.

The change of command of five police stations was announced by Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), during the turnover ceremony at the BCPO Headquarters on Thursday, September 5.

Montaño, who will undergo schooling, was replaced by Tolentino while the latter post was occupied by Cayao.

The post of Cayao was also occupied by Santillan while the latter post was occupied by Captain Peter John Ramos, General Services Officer of BCPO.

The post of Lagoting, who will also undergo schooling, was occupied by Captain Sherwin Galupar, deputy of Police Station 10.

Aside from the five police stations, Lieutenant Rowena Jean Magan of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit was reassigned to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD).

Lieutenant Ildefonso Leonardo was also reassigned as deputy chief of Police Station 8.

Coronica said he implemented the reshuffling because some of the officials will undergo schooling.

“So, we will give them time to concentrate on their schooling and we want also to put the right person in the right position,” Coronica said.

He said it’s also the chance for other officers to do their best at BCPO, adding that they should maintain the peace and order in the city. /MAP