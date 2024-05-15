Bacolod police records fewer crimes against women, children

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) logged fewer crimes against women and children in the first four months of 2024, data from the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) on Tuesday showed.

From January to April this year, 38 cases were recorded, lower by almost 25.5 percent compared to the 51 cases reported during the same period in 2023.

Capt. Hazel Oropel, officer-in-charge of BCPO-WCPD, attributed the decrease to the sustained implementation of their advocacy programs.

“Our WCPD investigators conduct lectures in schools and distribute flyers with crime prevention tips. We coordinate with the barangays and conduct dialogues with members of the community for awareness on laws protecting women and children,” Oropel said over BCPO’s “Kadampig Mo” radio program.

Of the 38 cases, the highest involved rape with 19 cases, followed by 10 cases for violation of Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

There were four cases of acts of lasciviousness and two for violation of RA 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

There was one case each for frustrated murder, violation of RA 7877 or “Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995”, and violation of RA 10364 or “Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.”

“Out of the total cases we received, 35 cases have been filed in court. From January to April 2023, we filed 47 cases while four were amicably settled,” Oropel said.

Oropel said the WCPD primarily aims to address and prevent all forms of violence and abuse against women and children, and provide assistance needed for the protection of women and children.

“We partner with the barangays that have designated VAWC (violence against women and children) focal persons. We also coordinate with the local government unit, non-government organizations, and other partner agencies in the implementation of laws,” she added. (PNA)