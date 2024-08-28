Bacolod police recover new evidence in slay of Grade 10 student

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has found additional evidence that could help in the investigation of La Carlota City Police Station to solve the killing of the 15-year-old Grade 10 student from Barangay Sum-ag whose lifeless body was found in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on August 14, after being missing since July 29.

BCPO officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica said yesterday the investigators of Police Station 4 managed to gather the exchanges of communication between the victim, Pearl Joy Galve, and her friend.

He said the victim was asking her friend to go with her, but her friend refused for some reason.

He added that the victim mentioned the name of another person, who will be included in the investigation.

Coronica noted that they already turned over the evidence to the La Carlota City Police Station.

La Carlota City Police Station records showed that the decomposing body of the victim was found by a sugarcane field worker on August 14.

The victim's body was positively identified by her mother through her clothes and shoes.

Coronica noted that the victim’s father, who earlier surfaced to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to clear his name, is also considered by La Carlota City Police Station as a person of interest after he was allegedly seen with the victim before the incident.

“For now, no case has been filed against the victim’s stepfather,” he said.

Coronica also recommended to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to give cash rewards to the credible informants to solve the killing of the victim since she was a resident of Bacolod.

Benitez earlier approved the amount from P20,000 to a maximum of P50,000 cash reward to the credible informants on unsolved killings in Bacolod City./MAP