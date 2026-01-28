Bacolod police recover over P500,000 shabu

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P544,000 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust operation at Purok Bolinao, Barangay 1, Bacolod City, on January 27, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Boyboy/Bor,” 26, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 80 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspect is classified as a high-value drug personality in Bacolod City.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)