Bacolod police recovers over P1M shabu

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P1.020 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Cereza South, Barangay 3, Bacolod City around 4:29 a.m. Friday, November 28, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Edron," 19; and alias "Ethan," 18, both residents of Barangay 3.

BCPO records showed that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the City Drugs Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after one of them sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 150 grams and the marked money.

The suspects were detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2.

They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, lauded the accomplishment of the CDEU.

Coronica said it is a significant breakthrough in the city’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

He said the BCPO remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and protecting the community from drug-related threats. (MAP)