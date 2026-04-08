Bacolod police seizes over P100,000 shabu

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P136,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Lison, Barangay 1, Bacolod City on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2026.

The operation led to the arrest of alias “Oteng,” 34, a resident of the village.

BCPO records showed operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested the suspect after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 20 grams and marked money from the suspect's possession.

Police Captain Dax Santillan, BCPO spokesperson, said the suspect is included in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) and classified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City.

The suspect was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest.

Santillan said they are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the supplier of the suspect.

The suspect, who will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2.

BCPO reiterated its commitment to intensifying its anti-drug operations and called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperative. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)